Real Madrid used to be the masters of the massive occasions - now Los Blancos risk becoming the big-game bottlers

Carlo Ancelotti's men haven't found their magic on the big stage this season but simply have to step up in Saturday's showdown with Atletico

Lamine Yamal cut inside Ferland Mendy, blasted the ball into the corner and careened away in celebration. This was a moment of joy for Barcelona. But it was also one of disbelief for Real Madrid. Yamal's goal made it 4-0 to Barca at the Bernabeu. Madrid had lost Clasicos before. They had lost Clasicos at home before. They had lost Clasicos at home by a significant margin before. But none of them had come like this. This was a humiliation, a Barcelona beat-down.

Hansi Flick's Blaugrana have remained largely the same team since then. They have ceremoniously won the big games, while collapsing in the small ones. They are a stereotype - a relatively young team rather naturally experiencing some growing pains. Madrid, though, are a confusing entity, one that's losing touch with its old self.

The side that once showed up for every single crucial contest has steadily gone about breaking down their own aura. This season, the team that was always a lock to show up when it counted has faltered when the opposition is strong. And, ahead of Saturday's Madrid derby, it's becoming a major source of concern for Carlo Ancelotti & Co.