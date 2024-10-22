Vinicius Vazquez Mbappe Madrid GFXGetty
Real Madrid player ratings vs Borussia Dortmund: They're at it again! Champions League comeback kings pull off another heist as hat-trick hero Vinicius Jr again outshines Kylian Mbappe while Lucas Vazquez goes from zero to hero

Carlo Ancelotti's side staged another miraculous turnaround at Santiago Bernabeu in a rematch of last season's European final

Real Madrid produced Champions League magic yet again on Tuesday, overturning a 2-0 half-time deficit to beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 and get their European campaign back on track.

Vinicius Jr was the Blancos standout on the night, grabbing the second, fourth and fifth goals, but it was Lucas Vazquez's go-ahead strike that will stand as the lasting feature from a memorable night.

Dortmund took the lead after a back-and-forth opening 30 minutes. Serge Guirassy flicked the ball through to Donyell Malen - who battered it home past a helpless Thibaut Courtois. Jamie Gittens added a second four minutes later, sneaking in at the back post to turn in Malen's cross.

Madrid responded with a brief onslaught in which they did a fairly remarkable job of not finding the net. Jude Bellingham missed a golden chance, then smashed an effort off the crossbar. Rodrygo, too, hit the woodwork, before a full-stretch save from Gregor Kobel stopped a freak deflection from sneaking in.

Madrid, inevitably, woke up after the break. A more cautious approach from Nuri Sahin invited pressure from the home side, and a purring front line delivered. Toni Rudiger scored the first - heading home Kylian Mbappe's cross, before Vinicius buried the equaliser less than two minutes later.

Everything else felt inevitable after that. Vazquez smashed in a third, before Vinicius provided two more outrageous goals to complete his hat-trick, and wrap up another memorable Champions League win.

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...

