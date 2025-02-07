The ultimate troll?! Sergio Ramos mocks old rivals Atletico Madrid with shirt number choice after ex-Real Madrid star joins Mexican side Monterrey

Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos has mocked former rivals Atletico Madrid with his shirt number choice at his new club Monterrey.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Ramos joins Monterrey after six months as free agent

Set to wear 93 jersey number to honour iconic moment

Reference to his goal against Atleti in 2014 CL final Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱