Rayan accelerates in the Premier League and shows he is ready for the next step

Of the thousands of Brazilian players exported abroad each season, few really make an impact right away. Even fewer manage, in just a few weeks, to be cheered by the fans and considered "a regret" for those who did not buy them. In the selective funnel of European football, getting noticed is difficult — confirming expectations, even more so. Rayan, however, has filled all these gaps.
Three games after his transfer was completed, the 19-year-old striker is already delivering concrete results in England and providing enough material for the international press to treat his arrival as an immediate success. The €35 million accepted by Vasco may soon seem like little, and Bournemouth's history of buying cheap to sell dear in the future looks set to be confirmed once again.
After a great 2025 and early 2026, Vasco's protégé is being recognised worldwide. And, on top of everything else, he has become part of a debate that certainly pleases him: that of securing a place in the Brazilian national team for the 2026 World Cup.