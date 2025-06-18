This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Ravens sign longtime Packers CB Jaire Alexander on a one-year deal NFL The Ravens add former Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander to their roster, signing him on a 1-year deal. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Packers released Jaire Alexander on June 9 amid contract dispute

The two-time All-Pro CB rebuffed other NFL franchises for Ravens & Jackson

Signs a one-year deal worth $4 million with $2m incentivized add-ons Catch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial) Find the best deals Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask