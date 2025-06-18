This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay PackersGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Ravens sign longtime Packers CB Jaire Alexander on a one-year deal

NFL

The Ravens add former Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander to their roster, signing him on a 1-year deal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Packers released Jaire Alexander on June 9 amid contract dispute
  • The two-time All-Pro CB rebuffed other NFL franchises for Ravens & Jackson
  • Signs a one-year deal worth $4 million with $2m incentivized add-ons
Catch all offseason drama on NFL Network with Fubo (free-trial)
Find the best deals
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta