Ravens sign longtime Packers CB Jaire Alexander on a one-year deal

Getty Images SportAbhinav SharmaRavens sign longtime Packers CB Jaire Alexander on a one-year dealNFLThe Ravens add former Green Bay Packers CB Jaire Alexander to their roster, signing him on a 1-year deal.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowPackers released Jaire Alexander on June 9 amid contract disputeThe two-time All-Pro CB rebuffed other NFL franchises for Ravens & Jackson Signs a one-year deal worth $4 million with $2m incentivized add-ons