Getty Images Sport Baltimore Ravens extend WR Rashod Bateman to contract extension after career-best season NFL Ravens tie WR Bateman down to a lucrative $36.75m extension through the 2029 season that includes $20m guaranteed money. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below WR Bateman signed team-friendly 2-year extension worth $12.8m last year

Produced a stellar season with 756 rec. yards, 9 TDs

Ravens reward the 25-year-old with 3-year, $36.75m extension