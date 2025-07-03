Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
Raul Jiménez delivers game-winner against Honduras as Mexico book Gold Cup final against bitter rival USMNT
Mexico and the United States will face off this Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston in a highly anticipated Gold Cup final.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Jiménez reached 41 goals with the Mexican national team
- El Tri is aiming for back-to-back Gold Cup titles
- Mexico is chasing its 10th championship, while the USMNT looks to win its eighth