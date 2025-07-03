This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

AFP Raul Jiménez delivers game-winner against Honduras as Mexico book Gold Cup final against bitter rival USMNT Mexico vs Honduras Mexico Honduras CONCACAF Gold Cup Mexico and the United States will face off this Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston in a highly anticipated Gold Cup final. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Jiménez reached 41 goals with the Mexican national team

El Tri is aiming for back-to-back Gold Cup titles

El Tri is aiming for back-to-back Gold Cup titles

Mexico is chasing its 10th championship, while the USMNT looks to win its eighth