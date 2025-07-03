This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Presented byModelo logoDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
FBL-CONCACAF-GOLDCUP-MEX-HONAFP
Alejandro Orellana

Raul Jiménez delivers game-winner against Honduras as Mexico book Gold Cup final against bitter rival USMNT

Mexico vs HondurasMexicoHondurasCONCACAF Gold Cup

Mexico and the United States will face off this Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston in a highly anticipated Gold Cup final.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Jiménez reached 41 goals with the Mexican national team
  • El Tri is aiming for back-to-back Gold Cup titles
  • Mexico is chasing its 10th championship, while the USMNT looks to win its eighth
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta

Next Match