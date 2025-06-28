Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
'It bothers me, it irritates me' - Mexico manager Javier Aguirre concerned about lack of clinical edge by El Tri's strikers
Mexico face Saudi Arabia this Saturday in the Gold Cup Quarterfinals.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Mexico vs. Saudi Arabia set for State Farm Stadium
- César Montes and Luis Chávez unavailable
- This marks the seventh meeting between El Tri and the Saudis