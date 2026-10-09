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Raphinha Ballon d’Or snub: Barcelona star told he would miss out on ‘top three’ regardless - despite posting R9-esque goal numbers for La Liga champions
Raphinha finished fifth in 2025 Ballon d'Or vote
Raphinha was part of that race 12 months ago, having registered 34 goals and 25 assists across the 2024-25 campaign. He ultimately finished fifth in the vote and admitted to being “upset” at slipping behind Ousmane Dembele, Lamine Yamal, Vitinha and Mohamed Salah.
More frustration is being endured at present, with the 29-year-old having already found the target on 15 occasions this season for club and country, through 10 appearances - with back-to-back hat-tricks being recorded in La Liga meetings with Racing Santander and Sevilla.
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Brazilian has scored two hat-tricks for Barca this season
Raphinha has burst out of the blocks quicker than the likes of R9 and Lionel Messi managed at Camp Nou, but is not considered to form part of the global elite. Asked if he should be in that discussion, ex-Brazil international Anderson - who was speaking courtesy of Swiper Casino Canada - told GOAL: “I think he has to be. But I don't think he would be in the final three.
“If he's doing well in the national team for Brazil, I think he's there. There is a difference between him and the other players, because Yamal does amazing in the national team for Spain. [Kylian] Mbappe does amazing for France, and [Harry] Kane does amazing as well for England.
“That is the only difference for Raphinha and these players. It is why Raphinha will not be in the top three. He deserves to be there, to be honest. If you look at the numbers, if you look at him for the club, he deserves to be in the top three players.”
Shock at Raphinha being left off Ballon d'Or shortlist
Barca boss Hansi Flick has said of Raphinha’s shock Ballon d’Or snub: “He is far too good not to be on that list, but we can’t change it, He's on another level - he's unbelievable.”
Sporting director Deco added: “In my opinion, it’s a scandal that Pedri and Raphinha are not in the Ballon d'Or top 30. They absolutely deserve to be there.”
After watching Raphinha walk away with the match ball after an inspirational performance against his team at Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan, Sevilla coach Luis Garcia told reporters: “It's a joke that he's not even nominated for the Ballon d'Or. He is a match-winner, that's why I don't believe in these prizes. He does everything.”
Former Blaugrana manager Quique Setien is another that believes Raphinha should be competing for first prize, never mind making the Ballon d’Or list. He has said: “There's no need to overthink it. I'd give it to Raphinha right now.
“I'm absolutely certain of it. Because he's the best player. And he's not only the most effective and the one who plays the most, but he's also the one who runs the most, works the hardest, and helps his team the most. He's an absolutely complete footballer.”
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Yamal & Kane among contenders to land 2026 Golden Ball
Those words are falling on deaf ears, as Raphinha will be watching on from afar when the best players on the planet descend on London for a glitzy awards ceremony on Monday, October 26.
The likes of Barca team-mates Yamal and Rodri, along with record-shattering Bayern Munich and England striker Kane, are among the favourites to savour Golden Ball glory. Raphinha’s day in the sun may yet come, but for now he is best left cursing his luck.
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