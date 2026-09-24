Barcelona sporting director Deco addressed the latest developments at the Catalan club during his customary visit to the football summit organised by the Portuguese Football Federation.

He spoke to a number of media outlets, among them the newspaper AS, which secured an exclusive interview.

"Julian Alvarez is now in the past," Deco said. "The idea was always to sign an out-and-out striker with flexibility and the ability to take part in building up play, and Julian was one of the players who fitted this profile."

"It was not possible," he continued. "We made an offer, but Atletico Madrid always insisted that they would not sell him, and we had to look for other solutions."

Gabriel Jesus, he explained, had not figured in the plans. "We did not know his situation, as there was a lot of talk about the possibility of renewing his contract with Arsenal. When we decided that signing Julian had become impossible, we started looking for solutions, and Jesus was the ideal option for us."

"Julian is now in the past, and we have to look forward," he stressed. "We are happy with what we have, and I hope he is doing well too, and that he helps his club, and in the end that is what it comes down to."