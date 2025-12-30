Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
AFP
PSV reportedly reject Fulham $33 million (£26 million) bid for USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi
- Getty Images
PSV reject Fulham approach for in-form American
The Dutch champions are under no immediate pressure to sell, having tied the forward down to a long-term contract earlier this year. Fulham are not believed to be alone in monitoring Pepi’s availability, and another bid from Marco Silva’s side is anticipated, according to the report.
The outlet reports Eredivisie side has taken a firm stance on their valuation of Pepi, who has established himself as one of the Eredivisie's most clinical finishers since joining the Dutch giants - with 25 goals in 59 appearances.
In December 2024, GOAL reported the striker drew a 20.7 million bid that was also rejected by PSV.
- AFP
Pepi’s scoring record continues to impress
Pepi has developed into one of PSV’s most reliable attacking outlets, maintaining an excellent goals-per-minute ratio across domestic and European competitions. The striker has maintained an impressive scoring rate this season with 10 goals and two assists across all competitions in just 957 minutes of action. This follows his remarkable 2024-25 campaign, where he netted 18 goals in 1,132 minutes, ending up as one of PSV Eindhoven's top scorers despite missing half the season through a knee injury.
Pepi's development journey spans Europe and the MLS
The El Paso, Texas native signed a contract extension with PSV in February through June 2030, strengthening the club’s negotiating position. Since leaving FC Dallas in 2022, Pepi has gained experience across Europe, including spells at FC Augsburg and FC Groningen, before making a permanent move to PSV.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next as transfer window approaches
The coming weeks will determine whether the Premier League side can bridge the gap or if Pepi remains in Eindhoven beyond January.
