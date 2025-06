This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport PSG make more tempting Mario Gila offer than Chelsea as Luis Enrique eyes Lazio star as first summer signing Paris Saint-Germain M. Gila Transfers Lazio Ligue 1 Serie A Chelsea Paris Saint-Germain have taken the lead in the race to sign Mario Gila from Lazio, having made a better offer for the defender than Chelsea. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below PSG are interested in Mario Gila

Gila is French side's first choice

Could reject offers from England Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask