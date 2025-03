This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Formula E Premier League winner and Manchester City icon Sergio Aguero gears up for Formula E's Evo Sessions as he takes on electric racing challenge Premier League S. Aguero Manchester City The former Manchester City and Premier League legend set to be a part of Formula E's innovative Evo Sessions event. Aguero partners with Formula E champion Pascal Wehrlein

Football icon to drive Porsche 99X Electric GEN3 Evo in Miami

The event invites 11 personalities from sports, tech, and entertainment to race. Article continues below Next Match Premier League NFO MCI Match preview