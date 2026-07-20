Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty/GOAL
Premier League or Champions League? Top 2026-27 trophy pick from Arsenal ‘Invincible’ after seeing 22-year wait for title glory brought to a close by Mikel Arteta
Arsenal lost 2026 Champions League final to PSG
Wild celebrations on home soil, as the English top-flight crown was captured for the first time in 22 years, were countered by teary-eyed disappointment in continental competition as Paris Saint-Germain prevailed on penalties in Budapest.
Arsenal have been heading in the right direction when it comes to European action, just as they have been domestically. Three successive runners-up finishes in the Premier League were finally followed by an ascent to first place in 2025-26.
Arteta guided his troops to the Champions League semi-finals in 2025 - where they came unstuck against PSG - before going one better last time out. The challenge now is to complete that quest and get over another trophy-winning line.
- Getty Images
Gunners waiting on historic first Champions League triumph
Arsenal have never hoisted aloft the most iconic piece of silverware in club football, much to their frustration, and are determined to rewrite the record books while enjoying what could become a golden era - one to match and potentially overshadow those delivered by former boss Arsene Wenger.
Remaining top dogs in the Premier League is of obvious importance, as the chasing pack spends big across another transfer window, but European action will continue to provide a welcome distraction.
Conquering the continent is no easy feat - with the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and several familiar foes providing fierce competition - and it may be that other avenues to tangible success need to be closed off in order for collective focus to be narrowed.
Premier League vs Champions League: What is the priority for Arsenal?
Asked if Champions League glory is becoming the main focus for Arsenal, after scratching their Premier League title itch, ex-Gunners star Aliadiere - speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “In my eyes, yeah, it is. I think last season was all about the Premier League. If we win the Premier League, I'd be happy, I don't really mind about the rest.
“But now we've done that, we're back, we're champions again, I think finally winning that first Champions League trophy will be amazing. So I won't say, ‘oh, that's my priority and I don't care about the Premier League now, let's just go all in for the Champions League’. But I do feel now if I had to pick for next season, I'd probably go for the Champions League.
“We've been so close in the last couple of seasons. And now this next season, this next one coming, hopefully it’ll be the one.
“Even so, it’s going to be a tough challenge again. I think when you look at all the teams, Madrid, Barcelona, Munich, all them teams that are going to strengthen their squad over the summer, it will be a tough one. But if I could, if I had to pick, I'd probably go for the Champions League.”
- Getty Images
Transfer talk: Gunners looking to add in summer window
Arsenal are in the process of reshaping their squad ready for the 2026-27 campaign. Movement in and out of Emirates Stadium was always going to be on the cards, with Belgian winger Leandro Trossard among those to have been offloaded.
Several big-money additions are being mooted - from Morgan Rogers to Julian Alvarez via Bruno Guimaraes and Marcus Rashford - with the expectation being that Arteta will dip toes into an even deeper talent pool across the 2026-27 campaign.
Arsenal, following a series of friendly fixtures, will be in Community Shield action against Manchester City on August 16. A few days later, they have the honour of opening the new Premier League season at home to recently-promoted Coventry.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting