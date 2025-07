This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Pittsburgh Steelers sign GM Omar Khan to a fresh three-year contract NFL Pittsburgh Steelers sign general manager Omar Khan to three-year extension after productive offseason Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Steelers sign GM Omar Khan to a new three-year contract

Pittsburgh opted for an all-in approach this offseason

Signed veterans Rodgers, DK Metcalf, Jalen Ramsey & Jonnu Smith.