Pittsburgh Pirates sack manager Derek Shelton following disappointing start to 2025 MLB season

Getty Images SportAbhinav SharmaPittsburgh Pirates sack manager Derek Shelton following disappointing start to 2025 MLB seasonPittsburgh Pirates sacked manager Derek Shelton after a disappointing 12-26 start to their 2025 campaign.Derek Shelton's record: 306 wins, 440 losses (.410 winning percentage) over six seasonsPirates sack Shelton after another disastrous start in 2025Don Kelly moves into Pirates' interim head coach role