Abhinav Sharma

Pittsburgh Pirates sack manager Derek Shelton following disappointing start to 2025 MLB season

Pittsburgh Pirates sacked manager Derek Shelton after a disappointing 12-26 start to their 2025 campaign.

  • Derek Shelton's record: 306 wins, 440 losses (.410 winning percentage) over six seasons
  • Pirates sack Shelton after another disastrous start in 2025
  • Don Kelly moves into Pirates' interim head coach role
