This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty A new owner for Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr! Saudi Arabia plots huge shake-up as Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad no longer controlled by Public Investment Fund C. Ronaldo Al Nassr FC Al Hilal Al Ahli Al Ittihad Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr may soon change ownership, potentially becoming one of three clubs in Saudi Arabia to exit PIF control, joining Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below CR7 & Al-Nassr to have new ownership

Will be under Public Investment Fund's control anymore

Clubs will be owned by different companies Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask