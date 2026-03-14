"Operation Lewandowski": Top club is actively pursuing the transfer of FC Barcelona's star striker

In an interview with SportWeek, Lewandowski has now stated that he has not yet made up his mind and that there is “nothing to say about my future”.

In the same breath, the Polish striker spoke very highly of the Italian Serie A. He described it as “very competitive” and, in his view, “not in a crisis”.

Lewandowski joined FC Barcelona in 2022, winning two league titles and one cup in Spain with the club. Currently, the striker and the Catalans, managed by Hansi Flick, are top of the La Liga table and still in contention for the Champions League.