One major factor under Nagelsmann works in his favour: could it spark renewed World Cup hopes for the overlooked DFB star?

“I haven’t booked a holiday yet,” Andrich told Sky, adding: “I want to be there and I believe I have something to offer the team.” Nevertheless, his World Cup inclusion currently appears unlikely.

Yet the defensive utility man was one of the main beneficiaries of Nagelsmann’s arrival as national team manager. His progress accelerated under Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso, and during the club’s unbeaten championship campaign he anchored the holding midfield alongside Granit Xhaka—a partnership that mirrored the role Nagelsmann envisages beside Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gündogan for the home European Championship.

From November 2023 to the end of 2024, he appeared in every international match and started the majority. Since the Nations League quarter-final against Italy, however, he has managed only 17 minutes in the DFB jersey, spending most matches on the bench under Nagelsmann. He was then left out of the November 2025 and March 2026 training camps, suggesting his hopes of a late call-up are slim.