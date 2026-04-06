One Bundesliga club is reportedly already lying in wait: Deniz Undav’s historic wage demands at VfB Stuttgart revealed

This is certainly a hot topic: the Swabians have never before paid a player such a sum on an annual basis. However, it would not be unlikely for an agreement to be reached on those terms. For one thing, Undav is an absolute crowd favourite in Stuttgart and has continued to deliver outstanding performances on the pitch this season. On the other hand, since the resurgence under manager Sebastian Hoeneß and sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth, VfB have long since ceased to shy away from spending big money.

During the past summer transfer windows, VfB completed all five of its most expensive signings; following the exercise of an obligation to buy Bilal El Khannouss for the new season, the next heavyweight is set to arrive – for a reported €18 million, he will take third place in the club’s internal rankings. At the top of the list is Undav, who, after much back-and-forth, moved permanently to the Neckar from Brighton & Hove Albion for just under €27 million ahead of the 2024/25 season. He had previously been on loan from the Seagulls for a year.