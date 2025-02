This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals plan to meet with Istanbul rival Jose Mourinho after Covid prevented ex-Man Utd managers from face-off J. Mourinho O. Solskjaer Manchester United Besiktas Fenerbahce Super Lig Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his plan to meet up with Jose Mourinho, with the ex-Manchester United managers now rivals in Istanbul. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Norwegian succeeded Portuguese at OId Trafford

Both now working in the Turkish Super Lig

Should have plenty to discuss when crossing paths Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱