This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'Don't be f*cking booing!' - Oasis jeered AGAIN by own fans as Liam Gallagher attempts on-stage tribute to watching Man City star Rodri Manchester City Rodri Premier League P. Foden Showbiz Liam Gallagher was left saying “don’t be f*cking booing” after delivering a tribute to Manchester City star Rodri during Oasis’ latest sold-out gig. Oasis sold out five nights at Heaton Park

City stars among those to attend

Gallagher brothers are big Blues supporters Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Never miss a moment with Manchester City Sign up for the latest news, match updates, and exclusive content delivered straight to your inbox every Monday. By subscribing you accept our Terms & Conditions. Subscribe