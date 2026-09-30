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Germany Training Session And Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Klopp handed major Germany blow! Nico Schlotterbeck ruled out of Nations League clashes after suffering ankle injury in training

N. Schlotterbeck
Germany
Serbia
Germany vs Serbia
UEFA Nations League A
Borussia Dortmund
Bundesliga

Jurgen Klopp's start to life as Germany manager has hit another roadblock following the news that Nico Schlotterbeck will miss the rest of the current international break. The Borussia Dortmund defender was forced to withdraw from the squad after sustaining a significant injury during a final training session.

  • Crucial defensive blow for Klopp

    Klopp has been dealt a frustrating setback as he continues his search for a first victory in charge of the national team. Borussia Dortmund centre-back Schlotterbeck has been officially ruled out of the upcoming Nations League fixtures against Serbia and Greece. The DFB confirmed the news on Wednesday afternoon, revealing that the 26-year-old suffered a lateral ligament injury in his right ankle during the squad's final preparations for their match in Munich.

    The injury occurred during what was intended to be a light warm-up session, with the defender visibly in distress as his face contorted in pain. Following an immediate examination on the pitch by the medical team, Schlotterbeck underwent an MRI scan, which subsequently confirmed the diagnosis.

  • Netherlands v Germany - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A2 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Official DFB statement on Schlotterbeck

    The German football association provided clarity on the situation via social media, detailing the specific nature of the injury that has sidelined the Dortmund star. In a statement released on Instagram, the DFB wrote: 'Nico suffered a lateral ligament injury in his right ankle during today's final training session and will therefore miss the two upcoming international matches against Serbia and Greece.'

    While the DFB have identified the specific ligament damage, they have not yet provided a definitive timeline for Schlotterbeck's return to action or the overall severity of the tear. Crucially for the squad dynamic, the federation also clarified their intentions regarding a replacement for the injured defender. Despite the vacancy in the backline, it has been confirmed that no additional player will be called up to the squad to take Schlotterbeck's place for the remaining fixtures in this window.

  • A recurring nightmare for the BVB star

    This latest injury blow is particularly cruel for Schlotterbeck, who has endured significant spells on the sidelines due to ankle issues in the past. Having suffered a serious injury to his left ankle during the World Cup group match against Ivory Coast that kept him out for several months, the BVB defender now faces another setback - this time damaging his right ankle.

    Schlotterbeck featured in Germany's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands in their Nations League opener, but was subsequently omitted from the matchday squad for the 1-0 defeat to Greece.

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  • Germany Training Session And Press ConferenceGetty Images Sport

    Germany's Nations League standing and upcoming fixtures

    Following Thursday's clash against Serbia in Munich, Germany will wrap up the current international break with an away fixture against Greece on October 4. Germany currently sit third in League A, Group 2 with just a single point, trailing group leaders Greece (6 points) and second-placed Netherlands (4 points).

UEFA Nations League A
Germany crest
Germany
GER
Serbia crest
Serbia
SER