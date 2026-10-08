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Newcastle? Tottenham? Endrick gets Premier League transfer advice from fellow Brazilian & former Man Utd star as he is ‘too good not to play’ at Real Madrid
Endrick found a spark during loan spell at Lyon
That mid-season switch proved to be productive, with eight goals being recorded through 21 appearances in all competitions. The target has only been found on seven occasions for Real across 41 outings - with many of those coming from off the bench.
Fierce competition for places at Santiago Bernabeu was always going to work against Endrick, who burst onto the scene as a teenage wonderkid at Palmeiras in his homeland. Interest from the Spanish capital proved impossible to ignore.
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Four minutes of La Liga game time this season
He is, however, now in direct competition for game time with record-breaking French frontman Kylian Mbappe. Blancos boss Jose Mourinho has given Endrick just four minutes of La Liga action this season.
Former Real manager Carlo Ancelotti has found a more prominent role for the youngster in his Brazil plans, during and after the 2026 World Cup, but questions continue to be asked of whether Endrick’s ongoing development will be stunted by his back-up standing in Madrid.
Golden Boy winner Anderson, who spent time in Europe with Porto and Manchester United in his playing days, believes that a talented fellow countryman has headed down the wrong career path.
There is still time to salvage that situation, with it possible that interest from England will be shown across transfer windows in 2027. Premier League outfits are forever on the lookout for hard-working goal-getters.
Could Endrick join a Premier League club in January?
Asked about Endrick’s situation and what needs to happen next, Anderson - who was speaking in association with BetVictor Online Casino - told GOAL: “He's too good not to play. Before I go to Manchester United, I have some propositions to go Roma, to go direct to Barcelona. Jorge Mendes came to me and said, ‘Anderson, no, you go to Porto, play for Porto, learn, and after Porto, you go to another club’.
“I think Endrick wanted to go direct to Real Madrid. Real Madrid is not an easy club to play for. It's very hard to play for Real Madrid. Real Madrid always buy top, top players. Always go for the top, top one.
“If you take Casemiro. Casemiro was bought from Sao Paulo to Real Madrid. Real Madrid give him to Porto. I think stays one or two years at Porto. After that he came back to Real Madrid, look at the player he is. This happened to me, happened to [Angel] Di Maria, happened to David Luiz.
“If I'm him, I go to one club where I can have minutes. Where I can play all the season. Ok, I want to go to the Premier League. Where I can I go in the Premier League? Where I can play? I know I'm going to play down.
“I give you an example - Newcastle, I can go Newcastle. I can go to Tottenham. It's good for a top player. I can go to one club where I can play more games. Can be competitive as well. I think if he put that in his head, he can become a good striker, the number nine. He can be a very good number nine. He has power, power in the legs, he's strong, he's a fighter.
“If you're ok, I want to stay in Real Madrid to fight for my position, I understand that. But if I'm him, I go out for more games. When I come back, I come back a little bit stronger. Because I don't think he's going to play for Real Madrid.”
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Mbappe provides fierce competition for places in Madrid
Another loan move may prove beneficial for Endrick, as he clearly needs to be playing more regularly than he is at Real. Mbappe will not be going away any time soon, so alternative options need to be considered.
Spurs, despite their ongoing struggles for consistency, do boast the obvious pull of life in London. Newcastle, meanwhile, could do with another injection of firepower. Other suitors would likely join the scramble for a much sought-after signature if exit doors in Madrid were to swing open again in January.
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