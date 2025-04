This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Newcastle over Real Madrid & Barcelona! Magpies stun La Liga duo by pulling off transfer move for Spanish wonderkid Transfers Newcastle Premier League Real Madrid Barcelona Malaga A. Cordero Newcastle have reportedly pulled off a major transfer coup by winning the race for one of Spanish football's brightest young talents.

Teenage winger was wanted by Madrid and Barcelona

Teenage winger was wanted by Madrid and Barcelona

But he will sign five-year-deal on Tyneside