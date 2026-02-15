Newcastle handed brutal injury blow as devastating Bruno Guimaraes recovery timeline revealed

It goes without saying that the Toon will need to end their Guimaraes hoodoo in order to have any chance of qualifying for Europe next season. Currently sat 10th in the Premier League, they still have a lot of work to do.

Howe said on Guimaraes after Newcastle beat Aston Villa 3-1 in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, in a match shrouded by refereeing controversy: "I think he will be [pushing to get back sooner]. But the timeframe will be the timeframe on this one.

"I don't think there's any miracle cure for him. I think it will be a couple of months. You are probably looking at the end of the international break in March for him.

"That is a blow for us. It is a key stage in the season, he is devastated, but it is what it is.

"We can't do anything about it. We just have to get him back safely and other players have to step up in his absence. We did that today - [Nick] Woltemade, [Jacob] Ramsey and [Sandro] Tonali were excellent."