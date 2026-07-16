New Man Utd signing ready to show what he can do as 18-year-old midfielder makes long-awaited transfer to Old Trafford

The wait is finally over for Orozco and Man United. After several months of anticipation, the young Colombian midfielder is ready to begin his journey in English football. The Red Devils originally reached an agreement with Orozco's former club, Fortaleza CEIF, nine months ago, but international transfer regulations for minors meant the teenage prospect had to remain in his homeland until he reached the age of 18.

With the legal hurdles now cleared, Orozco is set to join the ranks at Carrington, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that the transfer has been completed. The club’s hierarchy must now decide the best pathway for his development, evaluating whether he will begin his adaptation in the youth academy or if his technical level warrants an immediate chance to train with the first-team squad under the watchful eyes of Michael Carrick and the coaching staff.



