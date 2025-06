This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Late hijack?! Napoli face challenge to land Liverpool star Federico Chiesa with 'six clubs' weighing up moves for Italy international F. Chiesa Liverpool SSC Napoli Serie A Premier League AC Milan Inter Transfers Napoli are set to face a challenge to sign Liverpool flop Federico Chiesa with six clubs reportedly eyeing a move for the Italy international. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Liverpool considering selling Chiesa

Napoli interested in the Italian winger

'Six clubs' eyeing move for Chiesa Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask