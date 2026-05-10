When asked about the reasons for the team's current defensive frailty, youngster Tom Bischof was surprisingly forthcoming in his comments to Sky after the 1–0 win: "It's always bad when you concede so many goals and face so many chances. I've watched a few games from the sidelines recently, and the basics of the counter-press—closing down the opposition immediately after losing the ball—have been missing." Moments later he added, "I haven't been on the pitch in recent weeks, so I've observed this from the sidelines. Because of that, we're covering unnecessary distances. When we press quickly, we score plenty of goals; unfortunately, we've also been conceding too many."

His remarks come across as refreshingly honest and self-assured. Yet it is surprising that a 20-year-old, still on the fringes of the first team, would voice such criticism so publicly in his first season at Bayern—especially since he had been sidelined for four weeks with a torn muscle fibre, making his return in Wolfsburg after two full matches on the bench.

So when Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was asked whether Bischof's critique was spot-on, he grinned broadly before delivering a firm verdict: "No, of course not. He is a young player and made a mistake in that interview." Unusual words, considering that public criticism of his players is normally taboo for Kompany. But it was the manner of his reaction that provided further proof of where, alongside the achievements attributable to him purely in footballing terms during his time at Säbener Straße so far, one of the Belgian's greatest strengths lies: He has a knack for striking the right tone in his interpersonal dealings with players, even in awkward moments—a skill that puts him ahead of most managers and one that is hard to learn.

His response to Bischof's remarkable interview was corrective, not condescending, firm yet free of drama. He simply brushed it off with a grin. When he refuted the player's view with his own, he did so calmly: "The problem isn't a lack of willingness to counter-press; you can't win games that way. The point is that you don't always have to decide games in the first ten or 15 minutes. That doesn't always work. We started well for ten minutes, then lost our patience. You can go into counter-pressing once, twice or three times, but at some point your legs start to feel it. I think we did much better in the second half, and that was down to our behaviour when in possession." In short, there was no need to keep reverting to the counter-press because the ball stayed in Bayern ranks for longer.