Luka Modric makes history by becoming the oldest player to ever play for Real Madrid - and shows class is permanent with fine assist for Vinicius Jr

Luka Modric became the oldest player to play for Real Madrid against Celta Vigo and made it a night to remember with a fine assist to Vinicius Jr.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Modric sets club record after Celta appearance

Surpassed Puskas to become the oldest player in Real history

Left his mark with a sensational assist for the winner Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱