Getty Images AC Milan and Juventus dealt transfer blow despite striker target admitting to idolising legendary forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic Transfers AC Milan Juventus L. Lucca Udinese Serie A The transfer door has been shut for both AC Milan and Juventus after striker Lorenzo Lucca committed his future to Udinese. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Lucca wants to honour his contract with Udinese

Forward idolises Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Isn't yet interested in joining one of Serie A's big guns