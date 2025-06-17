Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Getty Images Sport
Michail Antonio returns to pitch just six months after horror car crash that left him with a broken leg as West Ham star makes cameo appearance for Jamaica in Gold Cup opener
West Ham's Michail Antonio returned to action just six months after his horror car crash in a cameo appearance for Jamaica in their Gold Cup opener.
- Antonio crashed Ferrari in December
- Suffered a broken leg
- Returned to action against Guatemala