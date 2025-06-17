This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Real Betis Balompie v Chelsea FC - UEFA Conference League Final 2025Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Michail Antonio returns to pitch just six months after horror car crash that left him with a broken leg as West Ham star makes cameo appearance for Jamaica in Gold Cup opener

M. AntonioJamaicaCONCACAF Gold CupWest HamPremier LeagueGuatemala

West Ham's Michail Antonio returned to action just six months after his horror car crash in a cameo appearance for Jamaica in their Gold Cup opener.

  • Antonio crashed Ferrari in December
  • Suffered a broken leg
  • Returned to action against Guatemala
