This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Drink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+ Getty Images Sport Michail Antonio returns to pitch just six months after horror car crash that left him with a broken leg as West Ham star makes cameo appearance for Jamaica in Gold Cup opener M. Antonio Jamaica CONCACAF Gold Cup West Ham Premier League Guatemala West Ham's Michail Antonio returned to action just six months after his horror car crash in a cameo appearance for Jamaica in their Gold Cup opener. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Antonio crashed Ferrari in December

Suffered a broken leg

Returned to action against Guatemala Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask