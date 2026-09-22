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Michael Kayode addresses Inter transfer interest and Nigeria approach following Italy call-up
Kayode earns maiden Italy call-up after Brentford rise
Brentford defender Michael Kayode celebrated his first senior call-up to the Italian national team ahead of upcoming Nations League fixtures against Belgium and Turkey. The 22-year-old full-back discovered his inclusion under head coach Roberto Mancini immediately after Brentford's victory over Chelsea.
Born in Borgomanero to Nigerian parents, Kayode has developed into a regular Premier League starter following his move from Fiorentina.
He could make his full international debut as early as Friday at the Stadio Olimpico.
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Full-back confirms Inter interest but pledges Brentford loyalty
Addressing summer transfer speculation from Coverciano, Kayode acknowledged that Italian champions Inter Milan approached him regarding a potential return to Serie A. However, the defender emphasized that remaining at Brentford provided the ideal environment to guarantee crucial playing time.
Kayode urged young players to prioritize pitch time over high-profile moves, crediting the Premier League's intensity for his rapid improvement.
"Inter? It's pleasing to know about such interest, but my idea was to stay where I was," Kayode confirmed. "It's the right place for me to improve. Renewing my contract with Brentford was always my idea."
Defender snubs Nigeria approach to honor Azzurri youth roots
Despite facing persistent recruitment efforts from the Nigerian Football Federation in recent months, Kayode revealed he never hesitated over his international future. Having represented Italy throughout various youth age groups, wearing the senior blue jersey remained his ultimate ambition.
He expressed immense pride in forming part of Mancini's new, multi-ethnic squad cycle.
"Nigeria approached me, that's true," Kayode explained. "But I came through the Italian youth ranks, and I've always considered it an honour to be part of this national team. For anyone, playing for Italy is an honour."
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Mancini considers starting role for Belgium showdown
Kayode looks set to feature heavily as Italy launch a new era following their failure to qualify for previous major tournaments. Mancini is considering rotating Kayode with Giovanni Di Lorenzo across the upcoming fixtures against Belgium and Turkey.
The youngster's long throw-in ability offers the Azzurri a unique tactical weapon.
Kayode remains focused on cementing his spot in Italy's long-term setup.
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