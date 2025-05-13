Michael Jordan to join NBC's NBA broadcast team for 2025-26 season as special contributor

Getty Images SportAbhinav SharmaMichael Jordan to join NBC's NBA broadcast team for 2025-26 season as special contributorMichael Jordan is making a high-profile return to the basketball spotlight — but this time, from behind the mic. NBC and Peacock are officially back in the NBA broadcasting games in 2025Michael Jordan joins NBC as special contributorCarmelo Anthony, Jamal Crawford, and Reggie Miller will also be part of the coverage teamWatch NBA Games online with Fubo (free-trial)Start a Fubo free trial todayWatch the NBA on PeacockFind the best dealsWant to go deeper? Ask BetaAsk