NASCAR Cup Series Straight Talk Wireless 400Getty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Michael Jordan to join NBC's NBA broadcast team for 2025-26 season as special contributor

Michael Jordan is making a high-profile return to the basketball spotlight — but this time, from behind the mic.

  • NBC and Peacock are officially back in the NBA broadcasting games in 2025
  • Michael Jordan joins NBC as special contributor
  • Carmelo Anthony, Jamal Crawford, and Reggie Miller will also be part of the coverage team
Watch NBA Games online with Fubo (free-trial)
Start a Fubo free trial today
Watch the NBA on Peacock
Find the best deals

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta