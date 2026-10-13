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'It's too much for me' - Michael Carrick’s honest admission about Manchester United job comes to light as sack pressure builds
Poor start raises Old Trafford alarms
Despite earning a permanent contract after steering United to a third-place finish last term, Carrick has endured a torrid start to the 2026-27 campaign. The Red Devils currently sit 13th in the Premier League, having secured just one victory in their opening six fixtures. Hopes of a resurgence were further dented by a recent 1-1 draw against a 10-man Tottenham Hotspur side.
Domestic cup competitions have provided no respite. Brighton unceremoniously dumped United out of the League Cup in their opening fixture, exacerbating the gloomy mood in Manchester. This dismal run is a far cry from the optimism that surrounded Carrick's permanent appointment following Ruben Amorim's departure earlier this year.
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Butt shares candid conversation
As the pressure mounts on the 45-year-old, his former team-mate Nicky Butt has shared a revealing insight into the manager's mindset before taking the Old Trafford reins. Speaking on The Good, The Bad, and The Football podcast, Butt explained that the English coach was initially highly reluctant to return to the dugout.
Detailing their private exchange, Butt revealed: "I was with Michael before he got the United job and [was] speaking to him about management. He went, ‘No, it’s not for me. It’s too much and my head’s all over the shop. I’ll only do it for the big job and the big job is United.'"
From interim success to familiar struggles
Carrick transitioned into coaching after a glittering 19-year playing career, briefly serving as United's caretaker in 2021. He later took charge of Middlesbrough, spending three years at the Riverside before being dismissed at the end of the 2024-25 Championship season. When Amorim was sacked in January, the club hierarchy opted forCarrick over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to steady the ship on an interim basis.
The decision initially looked like a masterstroke as United secured Champions League qualification. However, familiar inconsistencies have returned to plague the club. Since an opening day defeat to Hull City and a solitary 5-2 victory over Ipswich Town, the team has struggled to control matches, suffering a narrow loss to Manchester City and dropping points against Everton, Fulham, and Spurs. Given United's track record of dismissing underperforming managers mid-season, Carrick's margin for error is shrinking rapidly.
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Defining run of fixtures awaits
The club hierarchy appear willing to stand by their manager for now, but a gruelling seven-match run before the November international break could dictate his fate. This pivotal stretch includes daunting domestic clashes against Chelsea and Aston Villa, alongside heavyweight European ties against Roma and Atletico Madrid.
The demanding schedule kicks off on Tuesday with a trip to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano to face Atletico. United currently sit fourth in the Champions League table following a resounding 4-0 victory over Sabah, and will be desperate to replicate that European form in Spain. They must then refocus quickly for a fierce Premier League rivalry, travelling to Elland Road to face Leeds United on Sunday.
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