This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL/CBS Sports Micah Richards told he's 'about to get sacked' by CBS Sports as fans compare ex-Man City star to Richard Keys after his 'crude' two-word reaction to drink-spilling clip leaves Kate Scott & Jamie Carragher in hysterics Champions League M. Richards Manchester City J. Carragher Micah Richards left his CBS Sports co-stars in hysterics with his response to a clip of a Bayern Munich fan spilling a drink on her own face. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Richards back on air with CBS for UCL

Shown clip of Bayern fan throwing drink in own face

Crude response left co-stars and fans stunned Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Premier League MCI CRY Match preview