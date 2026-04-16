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Mateus Mane for £50m? Asking price too high for Man Utd-linked Wolves wonderkid as Everton flop is used as transfer warning
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Wolves' demands: Price tag set for highly-rated Mane
Mane made his senior debut for Wolves at the end of the 2024-25 season. He earned his first start in December of this term and opened his goal account when netting in back-to-back outings against West Ham and Everton as 2026 was welcomed in.
The talented teenager was generating plenty of buzz at that stage, with talk of interest from heavyweight outfits in England and abroad beginning to build. Portugal U21 international Mane is considered to be the hottest of prospects, with plenty of potential still to be unlocked in his game.
Wolves are understandably keen to ensure that, at least for now, they are the ones to benefit from that ability. They are reluctant to sanction a sale - even with relegation out of the Premier League seemingly on the cards - and are said to be making outlandish demands in a bid to fend off any unwelcome glances that are being shot in Mane’s direction.
Will Man Utd-linked Mane become a £50m player?
Quizzed on whether Mane could eventually be worth £50m, as he remains a rough diamond in need of some polishing, ex-Wolves striker Goodman - speaking exclusively to GOAL via casino zonder cruks - said: “I think only time will tell. I think there's too small a sample size. If I'm a Premier League club, or any other club around the world at this moment, I'm not seeing a £50 million player.
“What I am seeing is somebody with enormous potential. What I know from inside information is that he's grounded. He's got a great attitude. He wants to work hard. He wants to learn. And he wants to go as far in the game as he possibly can. So those are all fantastic commodities for a young player to have.
“Now, obviously, he's had Premier League experience this season. If he stays at Wolves, he's going to be in the Championship. I have no doubt he'll have an agent telling him that he can get him a big move this summer and so on and so forth. But, like all these youngsters, unless he's going to go somewhere where he's going to play week in, week out, there's no question in my mind he would be better off staying with Wolves and having a season in the Championship where he can excel even more in all likelihood.
“So exciting prospect, £50 million player, not yet. Potential to be for sure.”
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Warning signs: Mane's situation likened to that of Dibling
Mane could be forgiven for wanting to ensure that he remains in the Premier League, given that he is clearly good enough to grace that stage, but there are countless examples of young players discovering to their cost that the grass is not always greener elsewhere.
When it was put to Goodman that Tyler Dibling - who caught the eye for Southampton as they were relegated last season and earned a £35m ($48m) move to Everton, only to become a bit-part player for the Toffees - could be held up as a red flag for Mane, the former Molineux frontman added: “That's an excellent comparison. That is a really, really excellent comparison because they are very, very similar.
“Young, I think 18-year-old lads, or Tyler was playing for Southampton. They're both operating in, let's have it right, poor Premier League teams that are struggling week in, week out to get wins on the board. And yet they both shone in poor teams.
“And so the expectation would be, give them a move to a better team surrounded by better players and they will become better. And it's been hard for Tyler Dibling. I actually feel for him a little bit in regard to that maybe it all happened a little bit too soon for him.
“That's not to say that if Mateus Mane were to move that you'd get exactly the same outcome because there are obviously, if you go through the annals of time, young lads that move on that you could highlight that went on and did well and had brilliant careers.
“But at this moment in time, Tyler Dibling would be a really good comparison to Mateus Mane and what possibly could happen if you ended up going to the wrong club, that wasn't the right fit for this stage of your career.”
Mane contract: When deal at Molineux expires
Mane signed his first professional contract with Wolves in the summer of 2025, with those terms reportedly set to run for four years. Said deal will help to keep his asking price high and ensure that no sale needs to be agreed any time soon.
He will undoubtedly grace the Premier League on a regular basis at some stage, be that in old gold or a different colour shirt, and there is no need for him to rush that process with so much of what looks like being a promising career still to come.