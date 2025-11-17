Mason Greenwood wins Ligue 1 Player of the Month award for second time since move from Man Utd after scoring four in ONE game

Despite his strong club form, Greenwood's international future remains a significant talking point. He made his only senior international appearance for England in 2020 in a Nations League clash against Iceland. Following serious criminal allegations, which were later dropped, his journey with the Three Lions appeared to end, leading to him being "blacklisted by the FA and head coach Thomas Tuchel from selection," according to the Daily Mail.

Earlier this year, Greenwood acquired Jamaican citizenship through his lineage, making him eligible to represent the Jamaican national team. Jamaica's manager, former England boss Steve McClaren, even called him up for World Cup qualifiers in September. However, Greenwood did not commit at that time.

McClaren explained in September: "We acquired a passport and we expected him to be coming to this camp but on a conversation with his family, he's not going to commit at this time to anybody. So he's taking his time over that." He added: "We will keep pursuing him because I know from my conversations with Mason that he loves Jamaica, he respects Jamaica. He wants to concentrate on club football and not commit to an international team at the moment."

Despite this, reports suggest Greenwood is "obsessed" with the idea of returning to St George’s Park and still believes he can play for England again, even with the FA and Tuchel's current stance. With the 2026 World Cup approaching, a comeback for England appears improbable, yet Greenwood's ambition persists.