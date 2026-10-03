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Marquinhos labels India clash a 'golden opportunity' as Brazil look to rebuild following World Cup disappointment
Selecao begin post-tournament recovery cycle
Marquinhos views Saturday's friendly against India as a golden opportunity to gain vital experience before embarking on a new cycle following their disappointing 2026 World Cup last-16 exit. The fixture marks Brazil's third outing since the global tournament, coming on the back of a 1-1 draw and a 4-2 victory across a double-header with Australia. The 32-year-old believes the sheer enthusiasm of local supporters provides a crucial morale boost as the Selecao seek to re-establish themselves at the highest level.
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Defender embraces immense subcontinental support
Speaking at a pre-match press conference as quoted by NDTV, the Paris Saint-Germain defender noted that the warm reception from local fans delivers an important psychological lift across the entire squad.
Highlighted by the positive atmosphere in training and at the stadium, the captain said: "It's a great opportunity to come here to a country like India. It's a great opportunity for us to play a great game and, of course, to win. I've been part of the team for so long, but for the new players as well, it's important to receive this welcome, whether in training or during the game. It's a great motivation for the team to do well and ensure Brazil stays at the top after the World Cup."
Acknowledging the immense scale of the Selecao's global support base, Marquinhos added: "It's a golden opportunity to be in India, with so much support. It's a huge motivation. Outside Brazil, India is probably one of the countries with the biggest support base for the entire squad. So, it's a pleasure for all of us to be here."
Veteran salutes opposing captain milestone
Brazil have paid close attention to the development of their upcoming opponents, who have played six fixtures this year, while showing great respect for the achievements of India captain and goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
Recognising the significance of the occasion for Gurpreet as he prepares to earn his 90th international cap, Marquinhos said: "India have played around six matches this year. Every match, even without a victory, has its own story and important moments. Brazil have analysed the Indian team closely, of course, to get the best result from the game. This is the 90th game for their goalkeeper Gurpreet, which is extremely impressive. I don't think I need to give the Indian squad any advice. They are extremely professional. This is a shared dream for both the Indian and Brazilian teams. Ultimately, both teams have the same mindset."
The former Roma centre-back also underlined the team's determination to channel the fans' affection and the external pressure into positive on-pitch momentum. Looking ahead to the anticipated clash in Kolkata, Marquinhos added: "I think we have to use this pressure as motivation. We have to use it as an impulse for our game tomorrow. With all of this affection and warmth that we receive, we have to turn it into a boost for us."
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South American heavyweights conclude tour
The encounter at the Salt Lake Stadium draws the curtain on Brazil's run of friendlies during this international window. Ancelotti's side will not convene again until November, when they travel to Kallang, Singapore, for back-to-back tests against Japan and the host nation. Meanwhile, the Blue Tigers will swiftly switch their focus to welcome another Conmebol heavyweight, hosting Uruguay at the same venue on October 6.
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