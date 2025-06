This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Marcus Rashford's Barcelona dream over? Man Utd outcast sweating on transfer as Nico Williams pursuit potentially scuppers plans - could return to Red Devils for pre-season M. Rashford N. Williams Barcelona Manchester United Athletic Club LaLiga Premier League Transfers Marcus Rashford is sweating on Barcelona's pursuit of Nico Williams and could return to Manchester United for pre-season. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rashford waiting for Barcelona

Catalans pushing to sign Williams

Englishman could return to Carrington Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask