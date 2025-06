This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Marcus Rashford sets up Spanish training base! Man Utd outcast waits for news of potential Barcelona transfer in Costa del Sol with future set to be decided this summer M. Rashford Barcelona Transfers Manchester United Premier League LaLiga Marcus Rashford has been training in Spain to build up his fitness ahead of a potential transfer as Barcelona track the Manchester United outcast. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rashford training in Spain

Linked with Barcelona move

Has no future at Old Trafford Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱