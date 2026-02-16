Getty Images Sport
Manuel Neuer ruled out for weeks with muscle injury as Bayern Munich goalkeeper to miss top-of-the-table clash against Borussia Dortmund
The medical verdict
The Bavarian giants confirmed the extent of the damage following a series of comprehensive tests, revealing that the 39-year-old is struggling with a significant muscular problem. The club released an official statement delivering the verdict nobody in Munich wanted to hear: "FC Bayern will have to make do without captain Manuel Neuer for the time being. The keeper suffered a torn muscle fibre in his left calf in Saturday’s Bundesliga match at Werder Bremen. This was confirmed by a thorough examination carried out by FC Bayern’s medical unit."
Der Klassiker disaster for Kompany
The timing could hardly be worse for Kompany’s side, who are currently preparing for a massive top-of-the-table showdown against bitter rivals Borussia Dortmund. Neuer has been a pillar of stability for the Bundesliga leaders this term, but his absence leaves a gaping hole in the starting XI for a match that could define the season.
Despite the initial panic when Neuer failed to emerge for the second half of the 3-0 win against Bremen, board member for sport Max Eberl initially tried to reassure supporters. Speaking immediately after the final whistle, he stated: "It is nothing dramatic. [He felt] something in his calf. We will see. We do, after all, have good goalkeepers in reserve." However, the subsequent medical diagnosis has proven far more serious than Eberl's optimistic initial assessment suggested.
Future questions ignored by Kompany
The injury also comes at a time when Neuer’s long-term future at the Allianz Arena is the subject of intense speculation, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Despite the looming deadline and the keeper's advancing age, manager Kompany has dismissed suggestions that the club is rushing into a decision regarding their number one.
Kompany was emphatic when asked about the contract situation prior to the injury, insisting that the priority remains on-field success. "In these cases, and it's the same for every player, especially when you've had a career like Manu has, that you don't talk about next season," Kompany said. "You talk and enjoy what you've got. At the moment, I have the best goalkeeper in Germany. We're still in three competitions and don't want to waste too much energy talking about next season."
Urbig and Ulreich ready to step up
With the captain officially ruled out for the high-stakes clash with Dortmund and beyond, the spotlight now shifts to 22-year-old Jonas Urbig and the veteran Sven Ulreich. Urbig, who replaced Neuer at half-time against Bremen to secure a clean sheet, is widely regarded as the heir apparent to the Bayern throne.
Sporting director Christoph Freund has previously expressed total confidence in the goalkeeping department's depth, suggesting that the environment is perfectly suited to handle a temporary absence from their primary starter. "The setup with our goalkeepers is really special, with Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich. There's a special energy there. We're not stressed. Manu has the best feeling for his body," Freund noted. That confidence will now be put to the ultimate test as Bayern navigate a tricky period without their leader.
