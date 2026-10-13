Manchester United player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Leny Yoro sees red as Michael Carrick’s men crumble in Spain

Manchester United’s trip to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano was unravelled by a combination of defensive lethargy and a lack of disciplinary composure. The tactical blueprint was shredded within sixty seconds as Pablo Barrios exploited a gap in the visitors' mid-block to fire Atletico ahead.

United struggled to retain possession, finishing with just 42% of the ball as they were suffocated by Diego Simeone’s disciplined 4-4-2 structure, which allowed the hosts to dictate the tempo and limit United to low-probability shooting opportunities.

The second half offered no reprieve for Michael Carrick’s side, particularly after Leny Yoro’s dismissal in the 74th minute forced a complete structural retreat. With a man advantage, Atletico clinicalized their dominance through Ademola Lookman, who doubled the lead late on to ensure United left Madrid empty-handed.

While the Red Devils managed nine shots, the lack of central penetration and a mounting injury list made a comeback feel mathematically improbable long before the final whistle blew on this 2-0 defeat.