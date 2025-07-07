This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Manchester United join Inter Milan and Juventus in opening talks for Atalanta's Ederson Atalanta Ederson Transfers Manchester United Inter Juventus The 26-year-old midfielder may be on the way to a new club at some point during the current transfer window. Atalanta midfielder Ederson attracts attention from European clubs

Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus are in talks for the player

Serie A side is asking €60 million for the deal Read the latest transfer news on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask