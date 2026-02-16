Getty
'It's his club' – Man Utd told Marcus Rashford could be tempted back from Barcelona under Michael Carrick
Rashford backed for return
Thornley worked with both United and England and says that he "knows" Rashford well, with him believing that the forward could be convinced to return to the club, as long as interim boss Michael Carrick remains in charge.
He told The Busby Way via talkSPORT: "I’ll say it, I don’t mind, I know Marcus, and if he’s not happy with what I say, I don’t care.
"He became unhappy. He became a different person. I watched this player that used to be a happy, lovely kid just moping around, especially in the club.
"Outside the club, I used to see him every now and then, and he was fine outside the club, but in the club, he had this demeanour about him that just wasn’t great.
"Then it transferred onto the pitch, and then you see him walking around, and you just wanted energy levels out of him, which is what Michael Carrick is doing now.
"He’s getting energy levels out of the players, and you wanted that out of Marcus, but you just weren’t getting it, and it was tossed off basically.
"For me, he’s half tossed off his Manchester United career rather than it has been taken away from him."
Rashford's fine Barca spell
During his time at Barca, Rashford has made 13 starts in La Liga, scoring four goals and registering six assists in the league.
He has made it clear he wants to stay in Spain, despite the words of a soft-tissue expert.
He said: "What I want is to stay at Barca. It's the ultimate goal, but it's not the reason I'm training hard and giving my all. The purpose is to win. Barca is a huge, fantastic club, built to win titles."
And when asked about his first impressions of the city and how he has settled in with Barcelona, the versatile forward added: "I'm settling in really well at the club and in the city. From the moment I arrived, I felt very welcomed.
"For me, the reason I'm here is to help the team win trophies; last season was fantastic, but life moves very fast, things change, and the goal is to repeat those successes. I'm totally focused on that. Everything has been fantastic with the staff and my teammates; I have no complaints."
'It's his club'
Nevertheless, the masseuse believes that Rashford will want to return.
He said: "Yes, I really do because it's his club.
"He loves the club, and he's still got the talent definitely and he's proving that in Barcelona but what he needs is the consistency and the hunger again. It's the hunger that he needs."
Manager Hansi Flick has revealed his hope that Rashford can keep delivering, telling reporters: “I think he has a lot of potential to show. We always focus on goals, the final pass… because there’s always room for improvement. But with his speed and technique, he can give us so much more. I’m delighted, but he has much more potential.
"There’s always room for improvement. But with his speed and technique, he can give us so much more. I’m delighted with what he’s giving us, but he has much more potential. I want everyone to be at their best.
"It’s about mentality, attitude during training… That’s what we want to see. Always striving to be better."
What comes next?
Rashford is currently out with a knee injury and will miss Barcelona's game against Girona. Meanwhile, United play Everton in a week's time. Carrick's side are currently fourth in the Premier League table.
