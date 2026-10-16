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Man Utd squad cancel team dinner after Atletico Madrid defeat and Lisandro Martinez outburst
Plans scrapped after European exit
United players reportedly cancelled a team dinner scheduled for Thursday evening following their 2-0 Champions League defeat away to Atletico, as per The Sun. Michael Carrick's side extended their winless run to five matches in all competitions after a disappointing night in the Spanish capital.
The fallout from the European defeat was heavily dominated by Martinez, who launched an explosive outburst aimed directly at the club board. The central defender vented his anger at director of football Jason Wilcox while arguing that the squad lacked the necessary quality to compete with top opposition.
Martinez released a public statement 24 hours later to address the situation and clarify his actions. The Argentina international stated that he merely spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result everyone wanted.
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Frustration over squad depth
The ongoing controversy surrounding Martinez reportedly played a key role in the decision to cancel Thursday's team meal. The defender was particularly frustrated by team selection issues caused by ongoing injury problems within the squad.
Carrick was forced to deploy central defender Ayden Heaven at left-back for the crucial match against Atletico. Martinez reportedly felt that relying on Heaven in an unfamiliar position away from home highlighted how poorly equipped the current squad is.
The report made clear that Martinez was not targeting Heaven with his criticism. Instead, his frustration was directed at the board for failing to secure a recognized left-back during the transfer market.
Failed transfer window targets
Tactical limitations stems from failed recruitment efforts during recent transfer windows. United actively sought to reinforce their defensive options but ultimately failed to secure their primary targets.
Lewis Hall was identified as the top target to solve the team's ongoing left-back issues. However, Newcastle were unwilling to sell the defender, leaving Old Trafford officials searching for alternative options.
Subsequent links with Club Brugge's Joaquin Seys and Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde also failed to materialise. As a result, the management team was left with limited tactical flexibility during crucial European fixtures.
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Focus shifts to Leeds trip
With pressure mounting on the pitch and tension simmering off it, United players opted to abandon their dinner plans to maintain complete focus on upcoming domestic fixtures. The squad is desperate to end a concerning five-match winless run.
Carrick must now refocus his team for a massive fixture against Leeds United at Elland Road this Sunday. The head coach needs a quick response from his players to turn around their current form.
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