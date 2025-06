This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Man Utd eyeing SEVEN transfer deals this summer with Red Devils looking to sign more forwards after Matheus Cunha's arrival Manchester United Premier League Transfers Manchester United are reportedly lining up seven transfer deals during the summer transfer window. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Man Utd eyeing seven transfers

Red Devils to sign more forwards

Rashford, Garnacho and Antony could leave Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask