Man Utd player ratings vs Crystal Palace: Andre Onana that's superhuman! Goalkeeper's double-save heroics earn a point as Alejandro Garnacho & Bruno Fernandes fluff their lines

The Cameroonian produced his own David Raya-esque moment with a remarkable piece of goalkeeping as the Red Devils floundered in front of goal.

Crystal Palace's impressive rearguard action left Manchester United frustrated on Saturday, as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Selhust Park. Goalkeeper Andre Onana produced an incredible double save to ensure that United left with a point, instead of a maddening defeat.

The visitors began the game in the ascendancy and Alejandro Garnacho missed two big chances, the second of which saw him hit the crossbar from inside the box. On the rebound, Bruno Fernandes also hit the woodwork, while Dean Henderson denied Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt from close-range in a one-sided first-half.

Erik ten Hag's side were equally as dominant in the second period - albeit without a cutting edge - until Onana was required to make an astonishing double save to deny Eddie Nketiah first, and then Ismaila Sarr on the rebound.

That save proved pivotal for United earning a point, as they simply could not find a way through at the other end, and were forced to settle for a draw.

GOAL rates United's players from Selhurst Park...