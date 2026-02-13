Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Man Utd ‘leading the way’ for Scott McTominay transfer as Scotland international ‘dreams’ of Premier League return from Napoli
McTominay made history during debut campaign at Napoli
McTominay completed a £32 million ($44m) switch to Naples in the summer of 2024. His first season after leaving a professional comfort zone delivered title glory and MVP honours, with the history books being rewritten.
Denis Law’s 63-year record for most goals scored by a Scotsman in a single Serie A campaign was broken, while McTominay earned a Ballon d’Or nomination and was named Player of the Year in Italy.
He has already reached double figures in terms of goals this term, with impressive standards being maintained, and is tied to a contract through to 2028. Interest is, however, expected to be shown when another transfer window opens.
Man Utd 'leading the way' when it comes to McTominay transfer
Napoli admit as much, with the club’s global business development officer, Leonardo Giammarioli, telling talkSPORT of trying to fend off admiring glances from afar: “Yeah, of course I’m worried. But ultimately, especially Scott, who’s a very nice guy, we’re happy if he gets to the next level in a couple of years – maybe not now, maybe not next year, but he deserves it.
“Look at Stuttgart, they wanted to keep Nick Woltemade, but when such an offer comes in [£65million from Newcastle United], there’s not much you can do, when the player wants to go and money is important. It's difficult for Italian teams; the Italian league continues to lose revenue.”
Tuttomercatoweb claim that McTominay is giving thought to a move in 2026, as he and girlfriend Cam Reading consider heading home. He is said to be targeting a switch to the Premier League “sooner rather than later”.
The TMW report states: “Those who know him well explain that he’s happy in Naples. He’s content with Napoli. But he also dreams of returning, sooner or later, to the [English] Premier League. Among the many teams reportedly ready to welcome him back to England, do you know who’s leading the way? Manchester United.”
Could McTominay return to Old Trafford?
United agreed to offload McTominay after seeing a product of their fabled academy system take in 255 appearances for the club. Doubts have been cast over the Red Devils’ ability to return the Scotland international to familiar surroundings.
Ex-United star Wes Brown told GOAL recently when asked if a deal could be done: “It would be a lot of money for Man United to get him back. I’m so happy that Scott has gone away and done so well - he has done better than so well! He’s been excellent.
“Would it happen? Probably not. The respect from that getting talked about is unbelievable. What an achievement by Scott, for one. Sometimes when you leave really big clubs, it can be difficult to keep a level going - normally it is a dip. But he’s got better and better. He’s a great lad and he’s determined to do the best he can. I can’t see it happening, but I can understand why there are whispers.
“Could he come back? He’s got the legs. He now plays in the right position, which isn’t holding midfielder. I’ve been trying to tell people that many, many times. Because he’s big, everyone thinks he’s a holding midfielder. He’s got the legs, can go up and down, and every fan will tell you that he gets in the right position to score goals.”
Transfer talk: Man Utd in the market for midfield reinforcements
United are in the market for midfield reinforcements as they prepare to lose veteran Brazilian star Casemiro to free agency. Questions are also being asked of how much longer club captain Bruno Fernandes will form part of first-team plans at Old Trafford.
The Red Devils have been linked with Nottingham Forest ace Elliott Anderson and Crystal Palace playmaker Adam Wharton, but it could be that McTominay’s name rises to the top of their wish list if an exit door is flung open in Naples.
