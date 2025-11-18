Man Utd flop Antony opens up on Bayern Munich transfer call from Vincent Kompany that left him 'really shook up'

"I'm going to be completely honest. It really shook me up," Antony told Globo Esporte during an interview which addressed the Bayern interest.

"We're talking about a global giant, Bayern Munich, where a coach with that kind of history, Kompany, calls me. And we have a conversation there, he was super polite to me, said he always really liked my football, and this was at 11pm, a little after 11.

"Whether I wanted to or not, it really affected me. Because of the greatness of the club, the greatness of the coach, and the way he approached me, the way he talked to me."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!